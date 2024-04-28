Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Bank of America downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $823.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,976,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,052,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 273,257 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

