Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $543.02, but opened at $452.09. Saia shares last traded at $447.94, with a volume of 596,634 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.84.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Saia by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Trading Down 21.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $568.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.98.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

