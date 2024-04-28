Sanmina (SANM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Sanmina to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q2 guidance at $1.20-1.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanmina Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

