Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 6.9% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 64,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 34.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Insider Activity

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SDGR

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.