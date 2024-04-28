Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,702,000 after buying an additional 726,183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

