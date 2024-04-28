Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on California Water Service Group’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.65. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 240,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after acquiring an additional 270,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

