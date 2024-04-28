SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 507.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 73,987 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

