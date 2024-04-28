Sensata Technologies (ST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.82-0.88 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

