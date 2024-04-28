Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $909,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 12.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

