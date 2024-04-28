Short Interest in First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Increases By 200.0%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance
Shares of FBPI stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. First Bancorp of Indiana has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $18.49.
First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.63 million during the quarter.
About First Bancorp of Indiana
First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.
