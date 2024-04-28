Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Increases By 195.1%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 195.1% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance
Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $25.72.
Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.
