Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Drops By 41.8%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Performance
TNGRF opened at $6.90 on Friday. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.
About Thungela Resources
