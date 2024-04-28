Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Drops By 41.8%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

TNGRF opened at $6.90 on Friday. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

