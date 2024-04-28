Short Interest in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Grows By 56.8%

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFCF opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.