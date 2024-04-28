Short Interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Drops By 37.1%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Up 13.8 %

WIMI opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.87.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of WiMi Hologram Cloud worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.