SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) versus QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Head-To-Head Contrast

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) and SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares QinetiQ Group and SIFCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A SIFCO Industries -10.98% -24.45% -8.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QinetiQ Group and SIFCO Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -69.52 SIFCO Industries $87.02 million 0.23 -$8.69 million ($1.61) -1.98

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QinetiQ Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SIFCO Industries. QinetiQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SIFCO Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.2% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QinetiQ Group and SIFCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QinetiQ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems. The company also provides testing and evaluation, training and simulation, and cyber and digital resilience services, as well as unmanned air, land, and surface targets. It serves defense, aviation and aerospace, energy and utility, financial services, government, law enforcement, marine, space, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

About SIFCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. In addition, the company provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.