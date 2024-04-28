Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 56,454 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 167,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.