Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Align Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $309.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.87. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

