Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average of $153.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.