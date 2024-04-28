Signaturefd LLC Sells 262 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $260.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.