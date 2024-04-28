Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,314.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.