SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 957.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SJW Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the period. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd increased its holdings in SJW Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 115,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SJW Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

