Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $316.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.44. Sleep Number had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $470.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 588.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 205,015 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 51.2% in the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,235,000 after purchasing an additional 678,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sleep Number by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 15.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 84,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sleep Number by 345.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

