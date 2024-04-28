Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.44. Sleep Number had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $470.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.17 million. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

