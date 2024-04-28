Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $14.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNAP. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

