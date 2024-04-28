Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in April

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCEYF opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
