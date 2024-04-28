Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in April

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCEYF opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

