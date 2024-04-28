Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Holdings Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.71 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

