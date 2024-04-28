Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Sprott alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sprott

Sprott Stock Up 0.1 %

SII opened at C$54.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$38.43 and a 1 year high of C$58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.9233596 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.336 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.