Stellantis (STLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLA. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

