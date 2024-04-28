Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 87.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

