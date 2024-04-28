Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

