Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$51.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.94.

ENB stock opened at C$48.96 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$54.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

