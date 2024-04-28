Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$9.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LCFS. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.31.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.48. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$255.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

