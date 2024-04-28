Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

