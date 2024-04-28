StockNews.com Downgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TZOO opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,975,660.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

