StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.99) earnings per share.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

