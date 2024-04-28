Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 6,377.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

