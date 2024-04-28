TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOBAF opened at $0.17 on Friday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile
