TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOBAF opened at $0.17 on Friday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

