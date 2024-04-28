TD Securities Cuts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$112.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Onex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONEX

Onex Stock Down 0.3 %

About Onex

ONEX opened at C$98.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Onex has a twelve month low of C$58.71 and a twelve month high of C$107.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.02.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.