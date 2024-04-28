TD Securities Cuts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$112.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONEX
Onex Stock Down 0.3 %
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.