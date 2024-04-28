TD Securities Cuts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$45.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
RUS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.64.
Russel Metals Price Performance
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.7672493 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Russel Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 36.95%.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
