TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRRVF opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.