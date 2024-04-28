TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TRRVF opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $52.90.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TerraVest Industries
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.