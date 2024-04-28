Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXRH stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $159.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.76.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

