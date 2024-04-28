The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Short Interest Update

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

New York Times Trading Down 0.2 %

New York Times stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. New York Times has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 9.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

