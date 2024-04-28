Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$0.90

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$1.05.

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$321.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 73.46% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00. 6.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

