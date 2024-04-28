Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 220 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,907.8% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,120. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

