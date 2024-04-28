Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $125.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $136.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

