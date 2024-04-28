Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,090 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

