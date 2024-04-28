Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 583 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Pinterest by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -565.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.