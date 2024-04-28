Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 836 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.5 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

