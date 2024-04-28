Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

