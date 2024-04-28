Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $559,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.09.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE MOH opened at $342.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.12. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

